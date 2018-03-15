Manuel Neuer's injury nightmare is seemingly nearing an end, with Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes confident the goalkeeper will return to action next month.

Heynckes optimistic of Neuer return in April

Germany's number one has broken his foot three times in the past 12 months and made just three Bundesliga appearances this season before undergoing surgery in September.

Neuer began the final stage of his rehabilitation in Thailand recently, though, and his gruelling fitness work appears to be paying dividends.

Heynckes was asked by ZDF if the 31-year-old will return in April and the veteran boss provided an upbeat response.

"The prospects are positive, it's looking good," he said.

Neuer's return would be a boost for a Bayern side that are still in the hunt for a treble this season having progressed to the last eight of the Champions League with an 8-1 aggregate victory over Beskitas on Wednesday.

Germany coach Joachim Low will also welcome the news, with Die Mannschaft set to begin the defence of their World Cup title against Mexico in June.