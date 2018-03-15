Wilson defies pain to win Quiksilver Pro title

Watching his wife give birth two weeks ago was all the inspiration Julian Wilson needed to "suck it up" and power through the pain barrier to win his first Quiksilver Pro surfing title.

The Sunshine Coast product separated his shoulder six weeks ago in a mountain bike accident and came close to pulling out of the event.

The 29-year-old pushed on and was rewarded with his fourth World Surf Tour event title and his first at home, beating fellow Australian Adrian Buchan in Thursday's final at Kirra Point.

Wilson - spending most of his down time between heats seeking medical attention on his AC joint injury - has also become the new world No.1-ranked surfer in the process.

"I've learned a lot about myself at this event and through this injury and the birth of my baby girl Olivia," he said.

"Honestly, watching the birth of my first child gave me unbelievable strength to just suck it up, come down here and do what I needed to do.

"I've got huge inspiration from my wife (Ashley) and the whole experience. I've got to thank my wife for that.

Welcome to our lives Olivia Madison Wilson ❤️ so proud of mummy and her strength. #family pic.twitter.com/ewxFR0JBzd — Julian Wilson (@julian_wilson) March 8, 2018

"My number one competitor this last week was myself - testing myself, figuring out where I could go and where I couldn't.

"I was lucky enough to get some good waves come my way and I was able to surf pretty well.

"I can't believe I've won it."

Wilson enjoyed a dream start, heaping the pressure on Buchan just a few minutes into their final by rolling through a big backdoor section for a near-perfect score of 9.93.

Buchan pulled himself back into the hunt late on with a clean barrel, earning 8.60 from the judges and a roaring ovation from the large crowd on the beach.

But he couldn't find the second big ride to go with it, his combined 15.10 falling just short of Wilson's 17.43.

It continued Wilson's dominance against Avoca Beach veteran Buchan, having won their past eight match-ups on the tour since 2011.

Wilson lost the Quiksilver Pro final in 2015 to Brazilian Filipe Toledo.

The event was shifted north up the Gold Coast from Snapper Rocks to take advantage of monstrous 2.5m to 3m waves in the morning, which came courtesy of ex-Tropical Cyclone Linda.