Peterson beats Andrew in Roxy Pro final

American Lakey Peterson has upstaged up-and-coming Australian surfer Keely Andrew for a commanding win in the Roxy Pro final.

Victory for Peterson never looked in doubt on Thursday as she produced two big scores early in the heat, leaving it all for Andrew to do at Kirra Point.

The 23-year-old Peterson succumbed to Stephanie Gilmore in last year's Roxy Pro decider but now has her World Surf League season off to the perfect start.

Peterson scored 8.00 and 7.67 in her first two rides, and the best Mooloolaba young gun Andrew could do in response was 3.50 and 2.17.

It is Peterson's second major title and snaps a long drought, with her last win coming at the US Open of Surfing back in 2012 - her debut year on tour.

The manner of her performance suggests the Santa Barbara product is in line for further honours this season.

"I feel like I've been working for seven years to get another win," Peterson said.

"(Now that it's) finally happened, it's super surreal.

"It's hard. It beats you down if you don't ever win something and it's been a while."

The win also nets Peterson the world No.1 ranking for the first time in a career which has long shown promise but hasn't reached its fullest potential due to injuries, a lack of consistency and repeated failures deep in other events.

She said she'd learned the key to success, as illogical as it sounded, was to stop worrying about results.

"I feel like I've finally come to a point in my life and with my surfing where I just really want to enjoy it," Peterson said.

"For so long, as funny as it sounds, it was so result-based and I wasn't winning.

"When I was able to let go and just work on myself and learn from every opportunity... that's a win for me.

"To have this result follow that speaks volumes and I'm really excited to carry it through the rest of the year."

Andrew, meanwhile, is still searching for her first WSL title, having also lost last year's Trestles Pro final in California to Brazil's Silvana Lima.

However, the 23-year-old will draw confidence from her semi-final victory over Sally Fitzgibbons - her second major scalp in a row, having knocked out Gilmore in the quarters.