Roger Federer continued his winning streak at the Indian Wells Masters, while Juan Martin del Potro also moved into the quarter-finals.

Federer, Del Potro move into Indian Wells quarters

Federer has enjoyed a stellar start to the year and he made it 15 straight wins in 2018 by brushing past Jeremy Chardy.

Del Potro was pushed to three sets by fellow Argentinian Leonardo Mayer, but the sixth seed also moved into the last eight.

Kevin Anderson and Hyeon Chung were also among those winning through, while Milos Raonic's passage was far simpler.

FANTASTIC FEDERER 15-0

Federer improved to 15-0 this year thanks to a 7-5 6-4 win over France's Chardy in the fourth round.

The Swiss 20-time grand slam champion – a five-time winner at Indian Wells, including last year – only lost five points on serve.

Federer will face Chung in a repeat of their Australian Open semi-final after the South Korean cruised past Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-3.

DEL POTRO DOES THE JOB

Del Potro needed almost two and a half hours to overcome Mayer 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

The 2013 runner-up was too strong in the third set, breaking twice and losing just six points on serve.

Up next for Del Potro – whose half of the draw has opened up – is Philipp Kohlschreiber, who got past Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

ANDERSON, RAONIC ADVANCE

Anderson, last year's US Open runner-up and the seventh seed, edged past Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

The South African will face Borna Coric after the Croatian beat Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-4.

Raonic got through via a walkover after Marcos Baghdatis withdrew due to illness.

The Canadian will meet Sam Querrey, who was too good for Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4.