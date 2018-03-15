Was there something in the water when Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams and Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth were growing up just 12 miles apart?

Kyle Williams back with Bills after getting advice from close pal Andrew Whitworth

Nah. Try something else.

"We joke around that there's something about this red dirt of North Central Louisiana," Williams said with a laugh. "It grows them a little bit differently in this part of the world."

That "part" is the cities of Ruston and West Monroe, where Williams and Whitworth were respectively raised and the makings of long NFL careers for both began to take root.

Williams officially decided to continue his for a 13th season with Buffalo on Tuesday by agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract. Before making up his mind, Williams consulted extensively with Whitworth about whether to retire or keep playing.

"We talk all the time," Williams told co-host Bill Polian and me on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I spoke with him (Tuesday) and everything leading up to (re-signing)."

While the two play on different sides of the ball and have never been on the same NFL team together, Williams and Whitworth began forming a strong bond well before the two represented Louisiana State as members of the NFL's 2006 draft class. Whitworth was drafted in Round 2 by the Bengals while Williams joined the Bills as a fifth-round pick.

"He and I played middle school and high school sports against each other," Williams said. "When we went to LSU we lived together. We got out and have been at it (in the NFL) ever since.

"Obviously, he's one of my closest confidants."

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's top tackler among interior defensive linemen since 2006 with 574 credited stops, Williams has spent more time with the Bills than any player on the roster by a wide margin. Thus, Williams endured more seasons without a playoff appearance until Buffalo broke its 17-year drought last season.

Williams said the positive direction he believes the team is headed under head coach Sean McDermott played a role in his return.

"When it comes down to it, I haven't really exhausted myself in the pursuit of my dream: That's being a champion," said Williams, who turns 35 in June. "Obviously I love being a Buffalo Bill and wearing those colors every Sunday. I've done it for so long.

"The place means so much to me. I don't want to do it anywhere else."

That means Ruston must wait a little longer until its native son returns home for good.

