Justin Verlander was blunt when addressing recent video released of a former Astros prospect hitting his girlfriend.

Justin Verlander reacts to Danry Vasquez video: 'F— you man'

"F— you man," the Astros' starting pitcher tweeted. "I hope the rest of your life without baseball is horrible. You deserve all that is coming your way!"



you man. I hope the rest of your life without baseball is horrible. You deserve all that is coming your way! https://t.co/e8nJ8urUAJ

— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 15, 2018



Vasquez was caught on tape repeatedly hitting his girlfriend in the stairwell of the Astros' Double-A affiliate in Corpus Christi. The video was released this week by the media. The now 24-year-old was released two weeks after the incident occurred Aug. 2, 2016.

Nueces County district attorney Mark Gonzalez told KRIS 6 in Corpus Christi the case against Vasquez was dismissed after the former Hooks' outfielder complied with the terms of his plea deal.

MORE:

Astros' Justin Verlander doesn't buy Yankees hype: 'The American League goes through us'



Vasquez was playing for the Lancaster Barnstormers earlier this week, but he was released Tuesday.