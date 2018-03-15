The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of center Weston Richburg to a five-year contract on Wednesday.

Richburg signs multi-year deal with 49ers

According to NFL.com, the deal is worth $47.5million with $28.5m guaranteed. He gets $16.5m fully guaranteed.

Richburg, 26, was a second-round pick (43rd overall) in 2014 to the New York Giants.

He began his career at left guard before spending the last three seasons at center. He missed 12 games in 2017 but made 46 starts from 2014-16.

The 49ers also recently extended center Daniel Kilgore to a three-year contract, so one of them will move to guard – likely Richburg given his experience at the position.

San Francisco also announced the four-year deal of running back Jerick McKinnon on Wednesday.

With Carlos Hyde leaving for the Cleveland Browns, McKinnon could start for the 49ers next season.