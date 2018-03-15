SEOUL (Reuters) - Two male South Korean moguls skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have been banned for life after female team mates complained of being sexually harassed at an event in Japan, the Korea Ski Association (KSA) has said.

Freestyle skiing: Korean moguls skiers banned for sexual harassment

A KSA official said on Thursday that Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun had been banned on March 12 after they "assaulted and sexually harassed fellow female athletes during a World Cup event in Japan".

The complainants had asked police to investigate the incident, the official added.

Choi advanced to the men's moguls final in Pyeongchang last month but did not finish his second run. Kim was eliminated in qualifying.



