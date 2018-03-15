Chelsea have appealed for witness accounts from supporters who travelled to Wednesday's Champions League match against Barcelona after claiming "a number of fans were hurt" in alleged incidents outside Camp Nou.

Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game

The reigning Premier League champions were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona, with Lionel Messi hitting a brace either side of Ousmane Dembele's maiden goal for the La Liga leaders.

It meant a 4-1 exit on aggregate at the last-16 stage but, after Antonio Conte's post-match briefing, Chelsea requested information from anyone caught up in reported altercations before kick-off.

Several fans took to social media to complain of rough treatment from Spanish police and stewards.

A Chelsea spokesman said: "We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt.

MORE:

Chelsea made Barcelona suffer - Valverde

| Return of the King: Majestic Messi puts Chelsea to the sword!

| 'Same old story' - Ballack criticises referee as Chelsea crash out of Champions League

| Chelsea's Champions League hopes ended by moronic mistakes & magnificent Messi



"We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of this evening's arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities."