The Lions are in the market for a running back, and it appears they may have found their man.

NFL free agent rumors: Lions closing in on Frank Gore

According to USA Today, Detroit is nearing a deal with veteran Frank Gore. The five-time Pro Bowler rushed for 961 yards and three touchdowns last season.

But according to ESPN, the Lions are still searching for a running back with LeGarrette Blount and DeMarco Murray still in the running.



Lions visiting with four veteran RBs this week — two down, two to go. Frank Gore will visit Thursday, LeGarrette Blount on Friday, per source. DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Stewart already visited. Lions going through process with each.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2018



Gore, who turns 35 years old in May, is a 13-year NFL veteran who has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing nine times. He last rushed for 1,000 yards in 2016 with the Colts.

The Lions also have Ameer Abdulah, Tion Green and Theo Riddick in their backfield.