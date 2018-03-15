Rookie American surfer Griffin Colapinto has left fans in awe at the Quiksilver Pro on Thursday with an incredible triple-barrel perfect 10.

US rookie stuns surfing world with perfect 10

The US surfer kept his giant-slaying run going on the Gold Coast with another impressive showing in the quarter-finals at Kirra.

Colapinto knocked out local hope Joel Parkinson on Wednesday, having already seen off two-time reigning champion John John Florence in the earlier rounds.

The 19-year-old left the surfing world in awe on Thursday, with one of the most remarkable barrels in recent memory to knock out Michel Bourez.

Making his first non-wildcard appearance on the tour, he looked delighted after the first barrel and threw his hands into the air in celebration after making it through the second - then dropped them just as quickly when the third appeared.

"When that wave was coming in I just wanted to get one barrel and then I came out of the first one and saw there was a second one and made that and then saw there was a third," a buzzing Colapinto said.

"I think that might have been one of the best waves of my life.

"Never gotten three barrels on one wave like that. In a contest too. Insane."

That was nutz — Cheyne Eug (@cheyne_eug) March 15, 2018

Holy cowballs — Nico (@NyckoLasxz) March 15, 2018

Rookie is on fire 🔥 — jodi thunders (@jodithunders1) March 15, 2018

Colapinto was last year's WSL qualifying series winner and is the youngest of seven rookies on the championship tour this season.

"It's been really weird for me. All the people watching, I'm not used to that, but it's really cool and I love it," he said.

Aussie Julian Wilson, who knocked Colapinto out of the competition in the semi-finals, said he looked like the "happiest grom in the world" after his 10-point ride.

"I just like to see that stoke in his face ... he was just letting it all shine through, his ability and his talent," Wilson said.