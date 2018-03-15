Kevin Harvick isn't the only driver to have been penalized heavily this year. NASCAR announced Wednesday, Chase Elliott will be docked 25 points for a rear-suspension issue in his third-place finish at ISM Raceway in Phoenix Sunday.

Chase Elliott penalized heavily by NASCAR for rear-suspension issue in Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports will also be docked 25 owner points as they were issued an L1 penalty for violating, "Section 20.14.2 of the Rule Book, which deals with rear suspension and trailing arm angles/pinion angle shims. According to the penalty report: Truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim surfaces must be in complete contact at all points, at all times. Failure to adhere to that can create additional sideforce and is a violation."

Crew chief Alan Gustafson has also been fined $50,000 and car chief Josh Kirk has been suspended for two races.

Elliott and his team are expected to appeal.

The L1 penalty is the highest penalty that can be levied on a driver. Harvick and Elliott have received the punishment in back-to-back weeks. Elliott falls from 16th to 23rd in the Cup standings with the violation.