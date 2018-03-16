Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins unhappy being third option, report says

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins is not happy with his current role on the team, according to KSTP News in Minneapolis.

The 23-year-old has seen his production fall off significantly since the team acquired Jimmy Butler in the offseason and he apparently does not like being a third option.

"There's some buzz that he has whispered to some teammates that he doesn't like being third fiddle," KSTP reporter Darren Wolfson told ESPN Radio in Minneapolis Wednesday. "Wiggins could potentially seek to get out in the offseason."



Wiggins is averaging just 17.9 points and shooting 44.2 percent this season, his worst production since his rookie year. He is also shooting just 32.5 percent from 3-point range which is a 3 percent drop in shooting from beyond the arc from last season.

The former Kansas forward signed a five-year, $146.5 million deal in the offseason, so it would be by no means easy for the Timberwolves to give up on their investment, but Wiggins may be considering his options moving forward.

"He doesn't even have, technically, an agent on the record right now. But his dad, Mitchell, is involved. Others are involved. Somebody could go to the Wolves this summer and say, 'hey, what about shopping Andrew?' That Andrew would like to be somewhere else," Wolfson said.

Minnesota is currently 40-29 and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The team has gotten better, but Wiggins has seen his production take a notable hit. Wolfson went on to say the 27-year-old is not yet looking for a trade, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could in the future.