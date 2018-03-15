The Buffalo Bills have at least found a quarterback to compete for the starting job, signing AJ McCarron to a two-year deal.

Bills sign QB McCarron to two-year deal

McCarron went 2-1 as a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 when Andy Dalton went out with an injury.

The Bills announced his signing on Wednesday.

He has completed 64.7 percent of his passes in 11 career games, while he has six career touchdown passes to two interceptions.

The 27-year-old will replace Tyrod Taylor, who the Bills officially traded to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.