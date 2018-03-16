Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG ready to swoop for Mourinho

PSG ready to swoop for Mourinho

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Arsenal ready €60 million Modric bid

Jose Mourinho is set to clash with Manchester United's boards over transfer funds, opening the door for a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Mirror claims.

The report suggests the Portuguese wants more money in order to compete with their rivals both domestically and on the continent, with Manchester City's spending having propelled them to the top of the Premier League.

And with the Red Devils having been dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla after having been backed to the tune of nearly £300 million over the past two years, the club's board feel Mourinho should have made better progress with what has been at his disposal.

It is said that PSG will use the tension between boss and board to lure the 55-year-old – who has a contract until 2020 - to France should the situation become untenable at Old Trafford.

Madrid to rival Barca for Bayern's Alaba

Real Madrid are ready to table an €80 million bid for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba, Diario Gol claims.

A hugely versatile player capable of operating both in defence and midfield, Alaba's relatively young age of 25 makes him a sound investment for the future.

Madrid, however, could face competition from Barcelona, who are also interested in the Austria international.

Mourinho wants Willian

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Chelsea's Willian in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun .

The Brazilian, who is set for contract talks with the Blues at the end of the season, was a target for Mourinho last summer.

With Nemanja Matic having already left for Old Trafford, however, Willian was not allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.

The report claims Mourinho will return for his man at the end of the season, having sent scouts to monitor his form throughout the current campaign.

Man Utd have agreement for Talisca

Manchester United have a gentlemen's agreement in place to sign Anderson Talisca in the summer, A Bola reports.

The Portuguese outlet claims that the Red Devils will pay up to €40 million for the attacker, with loan side Besiktas seemingly unable to meet Benfica's valuation of the Brazilian.

Mourinho turns to Rakitic

Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic for Manchester United, Diario Gol reports.

Mourinho is said to see the Croatian as a good alternative to top target Luka Modric, who turns 33 this year and is nearing the end of his top-level career.

And with competition for midfield spots becoming tougher at Camp Nou, the Red Devils boss may just be able to convince Rakitic to swap La Liga for the Premier League.

Arsenal ready €60m Modric bid

Arsenal are prepared to offer €60 million for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric at the end of the season, claims Don Balon .

Modric is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League in the summer, with former club Tottenham also showing an interest in the 32-year-old.

Liverpool and Serie A champions Juventus would also be willing to explore a deal for the Croatia international if he decides to quit Madrid.

Conte closes on PSG job

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks increasingly likely to take over as Paris Saint-Germain coach at the end of the season, claims Sports Illustrated .

Conte is being tipped to leave Chelsea in the summer following a limp defence of the Premier League title and a last-16 exit in the Champions League.

With PSG also having crashed out of the Champions League at the same stage, Unai Emery is expected to be relieved of his duties, with Conte primed to take over.

Milan want Donnarumma-Cavani swap

AC Milan are hoping to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani if Gianluigi Donnarumma moves the other way, according to Premium Sport .

PSG’s search for a new goalkeeper has led to increased speculation they will sign Donnarumma, and that deal would free up the funds for Milan to take Cavani.

However, Milan will have to overcome rival interest from Chelsea and Manchester United for the Uruguayan, along with the likely failure to be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Batshuayi to cost Dortmund €60m

Borussia Dortmund will have to pay €60 million if they want to sign on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi permanently, reports Bild .

Batshuayi has enjoyed an impressive start to his Dortmund career after joining on loan from Chelsea before the close of the January transfer window.

The Belgium international’s long-term Chelsea future is uncertain, but Dortmund will have to stump up big money if they want to keep the forward.

Bayern consider Can move

Bayern Munich are considering an approach to bring Liverpool midfielder Emre Can back to the club, reports the Mirror .

Can is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has yet to agree an extension at Anfield.

Juventus have long been leading the chase for the Germany international, but Bayern could now make a move for Can, five years after he left the Allianz Arena to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal & Milan to fight for Meyer

Arsenal and AC Milan could fight it out to sign Schalke midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer, claims Calciomercato.com .

Meyer is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave Schalke after failing to agree terms on an extension.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have also been mentioned as admirers of the 22-year-old, who reportedly favours a move to the Premier League, leaving Milan with a battle to convince the Germany international to head to Serie A.

Chelsea plot Asamoah approach

Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus left-back Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer, claims The Sun .

Asamoah is out of contract at the end of the season and, while Juventus are keen to keep him, the Ghanaian is weighing up a new challenge.

Napoli, Inter Milan and Galatasaray are also interested, but Chelsea hope to agree a deal for Asamoah after former target Alex Sandro decided to stay at Juventus.

Milan line up Depay move

AC Milan have identified Lyon winger Memphis Depay as a prime summer transfer target, according to Tuttosport .

The Serie A side are looking to add a creative attacking edge to their play next season and feel former Manchester United man Depay can be the answer.

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey are also under consideration, but Depay is considered less of a gamble by Milan.

Spurs to sell Llorente

Tottenham are ready to sell Fernando Llorente in the summer after just one season at the club, reports the Evening Standard .

Llorente joined Spurs from Swansea before last summer’s transfer window closed, but he has struggled to make a sustained impression.

With Harry Kane facing a month on the sidelines, Spurs are instead expected to turn to Erik Lamela to lead the line, prompting fresh questions over Llorente’s future at the club.

Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot'

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso said he is a fan of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere ahead of the two sides meeting in the Europa League on Thursday.

Wilshere's contract is expiring at the end of the current season and the midfielder has been linked with a move to Milan, among other Serie A sides.

Read what Gattuso had to say about Wilshere right here!

Stuttgart set price for Spurs & Liverpool target

Stuttgart have slammed the door on any prospective bids of less than €30 million for in-demand defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 21-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Bundesliga side in 2017-18, and also earned his first cap for France in November.

Pavard's performances have led to reported interest from several clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Read the full story on Goal right here!