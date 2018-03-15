Diego Costa aimed a cheeky dig at Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte ahead of his old side's Champions League game against Barcelona.

Costa takes swipe at Chelsea boss Conte

Costa and Conte had a tempestuous relationship at Stamford Bridge despite the striker's goals firing the Blues to the Premier League title last season.

The Brazil-born Spain international was subsequently frozen out by Conte, claiming the Italian informed him he was no longer needed at the club via text message.

Costa returned to former club Atletico Madrid when their transfer ban was lifted in January, but he was a keen observer of Chelsea's trip to Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Watching on at home, Costa posted a shot of a team news graphic to his Instagram stories.

pic.twitter.com/Q5swUuGmPV

But there was one omission from the Chelsea squad list, with Costa scribbling out Conte's name.

Costa, 29, has thrived on his return to Atletico despite a string of niggling injuries, scoring six goals for the La Liga side.