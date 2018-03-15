The AFC Cup 2018 is all set to enter the fourth matchday in the West Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Four Review: West Zone

GROUP A:

Al Jazeera 4-0 Al Suwaiq (Al Souliman 39' Al Jafal 41' Al Essawi 45+3' Tannous 85')

UAE's Al Jazeera stormed to the top of Group A with a 4-0 romp over Oman's Al Suwaiq on Tuesday.

Mohannad Al Souliman headed in Yazan Al Arab's volleyed cross in the 39th minute to give Al Jazeera the lead before Oday Al Jafal doubled the lead two minutes later. He converted Abdullah Al Attar's cross from the right flank.

Just before half-time, Ahmad Al Essawi knocked in Mohammad Tannous' shot which rebounded after a save from Al Rushaidi. Tannous then helped himself to a fourth goal late on as Al Jazeera went top with 10 points from four games while Al Suwaiq have been eliminated.

GROUP B:

Manama Club 1-3 Al Zawraa (Noor 1' - Raheem 15' Abdulameer 66' Kalaf 79')

Al Zawraa gained their first win of the tournament with a 1-3 away victory against Bahrain's Manama Club on Monday.

Manama got off to a brilliant start when Sayed Hussein found Saad Al Amer in the very first minute. But he lost possession while trying to round the keeper and the ball fell to Mohamed Noor who drove it in. But from then on, it was all downhill for Manama. The Iraqi club equalised in the 15th minute when Mohanad Abdulraheem dribbled through the entire Manama defence and finished with a left-footed effort.

In the 66th minute, they took the lead Haidar Abdulameer fired in Hussein Ali's cutback from the left wing. Amjad Khalaf completed the comeback with a 79th minute goal after driving home Abdulraheem's pass.

Al Zawraa are now second in the group with five points.

Al Jaish 1-4 Al Ahed (Kalaji 90' - Kouyate 24' Zreik 45+2', 60' Ayass 90+3')

Al Ahed extended their lead at the top of Group B with a 4-1 battering of Syria's Al Jaish on Monday.

The Lebanese side were on top right from the outset and got the lead in the 24th minute. Idrissa Kouyate powered a header in from Mohamad Haidar's cross. Just before the break, Ahmed Zreik doubled the lead by sweeping home Haidar's pass.

Zreik would go on to complete his brace in the 60th minute by finishing from Haytham Faour's pass. Though Mohamed Kalaji scored a consolation goal for Al Jaish from the penalty spot, Samir Ayass struck from a narrow angle to complete Al Ahed's win.

GROUP C:

Dhofar Club 1-0 Al Faisaly (Said 40')

Oman's Dhofar defeated Jordan's Al Faisaly to net their first win of the tournament on Tuesday.

Dhofar, playing at home, started the game well against the group leaders and had several chances to take the lead in the early exchanges. Five minutes before the break, Dhofar managed to break the deadlock. Khalil Al Darmaki recovered possession and sent an accurate pass to Said who slotted home.

Though the Jordanian side tried hard to get a goal back, Dhofar held on valiantly to throw the group open. Al Faisaly are still top but have seen their lead atop the group cut down to one point.

Al Ansar 1-0 Al Wahda (Tall 47')

Lebanon's Al Ansar defeated Syria's Al Wahda 1-0 at home to rise to second in Group C.

Al Wahda started the game well and should have had the lead early on but saw the Al Ansar goalkeeper deny them with crucial saves. There were to be no goals in the first half. Two minutes after restart, El Hadji Malick Tall curled home a shot from the edge of the box to propel Al Ansar into the lead.

The Lebanese side continued to dominate and should have doubled their lead in the second half but they could not. However, it did not matter as they held on to gain three points.