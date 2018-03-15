The Bills have found their quarterback, or at least one to compete for the starting job.

NFL free agent news: Bills sign QB AJ McCarron to 2-year deal

Buffalo announced Wednesday, that it signed quarterback AJ McCarron to a two-year deal.



We've agreed to terms on a two-year deal with QB AJ McCarron.



Welcome to Buffalo, @10AJMcCarron! pic.twitter.com/hH1yZH5EiV McCarron went 2-1 as a starter for the Bengals in 2015 when starter Andy Dalton went out with an injury. The former Alabama signal-caller has completed 64.7 percent of his passes in 11 career games.



He has six career touchdown passes to two interceptions.

The 27-year-old will replace Tyrod Taylor, who the Bills officially traded to the Browns Wednesday.