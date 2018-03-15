News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

NFL free agent news: Bills sign QB AJ McCarron to 2-year deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Bills have found their quarterback, or at least one to compete for the starting job.

NFL free agent news: Bills sign QB AJ McCarron to 2-year deal

NFL free agent news: Bills sign QB AJ McCarron to 2-year deal

Buffalo announced Wednesday, that it signed quarterback AJ McCarron to a two-year deal.


pic.twitter.com/hH1yZH5EiV

McCarron went 2-1 as a starter for the Bengals in 2015 when starter Andy Dalton went out with an injury. The former Alabama signal-caller has completed 64.7 percent of his passes in 11 career games.


MORE:
AJ McCarron a free agent after winning grievance against Bengals

He has six career touchdown passes to two interceptions.

The 27-year-old will replace Tyrod Taylor, who the Bills officially traded to the Browns Wednesday.

Back To Top