NFL free agent rumors: Seahawks land pass rusher Barkevious Mingo

The Seahawks have been revamping their defense all offseason, and they added a pass rusher Wednesday — the first day of the new NFL season.

According to NFL.com, Seattle agreed to a two-year deal worth $10.1 million with pass rusher Barkevious Mingo.

Mingo was selected sixth overall by the Browns in the 2013 draft, but he proved a colossal bust, recording just nine sacks in five seasons. Mingo has played for the Browns, Colts and Patriots.

Known as a stand-up edge rusher in a 3-4 scheme, Mingo will get one more chance to prove he has the speed to reach the quarterback in the NFL. The Seahawks released a number of big-name pieces on defense this offseason, and Mingo could earn a starting spot on the edge.

