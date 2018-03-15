UCAM Murcia produced a stunning fightback to knock defending champions Iberostar Tenerife out of the FIBA Basketball Champions League with an 83-72 victory to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Murcia dump out holders Tenerife to reach last eight

The holders held a five-point advantage after Game 1, but Murcia defied the odds to end their wait for a first win in Tenerife with a deserved success at Santiago Martin Arena.

Brad Oleson came up with 20 points, including six three-pointers, as Murcia bossed the second quarter and refused to allow their Spanish rivals to turn the tide, winning 149-143 on aggregate.

SIG Strasbourg needed overtime to reach the last eight, overcoming a 20-point deficit to beat Neptunas Klaipeda 88-78.

Neptunas looked to be heading through but ran out of steam, SIG progressing 156-151 on aggregate after Damien Inglis came to the fore with a game-high 17 points.

SIG will face Group C rivals AEK in the quarter-finals after Kevin Punter's three-pointer with 2.8 seconds to play gave the Greek side a dramatic a 93-82 triumph over CEZ Nymnurk – and a 181-180 aggregate win.

Pinar Karsiyaka will be Murcia's next opponents following their 79-67 win over POAK, who went down 147-141 over the two legs, while Banvit take on AS Monaco following a 73-64 victory against Nanterre (147-130 on aggregate).



