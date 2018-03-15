News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Murcia dump out holders Tenerife to reach last eight

Omnisport
Omnisport /

UCAM Murcia produced a stunning fightback to knock defending champions Iberostar Tenerife out of the FIBA Basketball Champions League with an 83-72 victory to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Murcia dump out holders Tenerife to reach last eight

Murcia dump out holders Tenerife to reach last eight

The holders held a five-point advantage after Game 1, but Murcia defied the odds to end their wait for a first win in Tenerife with a deserved success at Santiago Martin Arena.

Brad Oleson came up with 20 points, including six three-pointers, as Murcia bossed the second quarter and refused to allow their Spanish rivals to turn the tide, winning 149-143 on aggregate.

SIG Strasbourg needed overtime to reach the last eight, overcoming a 20-point deficit to beat Neptunas Klaipeda 88-78.

Neptunas looked to be heading through but ran out of steam, SIG progressing 156-151 on aggregate after Damien Inglis came to the fore with a game-high 17 points.

SIG will face Group C rivals AEK in the quarter-finals after Kevin Punter's three-pointer with 2.8 seconds to play gave the Greek side a dramatic a 93-82 triumph over CEZ Nymnurk – and a 181-180 aggregate win.

Pinar Karsiyaka will be Murcia's next opponents following their 79-67 win over POAK, who went down 147-141 over the two legs, while Banvit take on AS Monaco following a 73-64 victory against Nanterre (147-130 on aggregate).



 

Back To Top