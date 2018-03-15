Southampton have confirmed Mark Hughes as the replacement for Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked earlier this week.

Southampton turn to Hughes to save their season

Pellegrino and the Saints parted company on Monday following a run of one win in 17 league outings, which has left the club hovering just one place and one point above the bottom three.

Confirmation of Hughes' arrival came late on Wednesday, the Welshman taking charge of his sixth Premier League side after previous spells with Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke City.

Hughes was sacked by Stoke in January, following a shock FA Cup third-round exit to fourth-tier Coventry City, but he will have another chance in the competition with Southampton due to visit Wigan Athletic - conquerors of Pep Guardiola's City - in Sunday's quarter-final.

The 54-year-old returns to the club with whom he spent the best part of two seasons as a player towards the latter end of his career, between 1998 and 2000.