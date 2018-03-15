Recently released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has no shortage of suitors.

NFL free agent rumors: Cowboys, Seahawks interested in Ndamukong Suh

According to ESPN, the former Dolphins star, who was released Wednesday, has interest from the Seahawks and Cowboys.

However, a later ESPN report mentioned that the Cowboys are not real suitors for Suh.



I'm told the #Cowboys do not currently have interest in Suh, per source.

— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2018



Suh signed a $60 million fully guaranteed contract three years ago. He was due to earn $17 million this year, but a cap number of $26.2 million proved too much for the Dolphins. Suh had 15.5 sacks in three seasons with Miami.

MORE:

NFL free agent rumors: Dolphins to release DT Ndamukong Suh



Suh began his career with the Lions, racking up 36 sacks in five seasons. The Seahawks have been revamping their defense this offseason, and Suh could be the perfect fit to replace Sheldon Richardson.