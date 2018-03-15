News

NFL free agent rumors: Cowboys, Seahawks interested in Ndamukong Suh

Recently released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has no shortage of suitors.

According to ESPN, the former Dolphins star, who was released Wednesday, has interest from the Seahawks and Cowboys.

However, a later ESPN report mentioned that the Cowboys are not real suitors for Suh.



Suh signed a $60 million fully guaranteed contract three years ago. He was due to earn $17 million this year, but a cap number of $26.2 million proved too much for the Dolphins. Suh had 15.5 sacks in three seasons with Miami.


Suh began his career with the Lions, racking up 36 sacks in five seasons. The Seahawks have been revamping their defense this offseason, and Suh could be the perfect fit to replace Sheldon Richardson.

