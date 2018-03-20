NFL trade news: Trevor Siemian headed to Vikings

The Vikings' quarterback reboot didn't end with Kirk Cousins.

NFL trade rumors: Trevor Siemian headed to Vikings

Minnesota officially acquired Trevor Siemian from the Broncos, the team announced Monday. The 26-year-old will slot in as Cousins' backup once the former Redskins quarterback is officially in the fold.

The Broncos will send Siemian and a late-round 2018 pick to the Vikings while Minnesota will send back a 2019 draft pick.

Siemian started 24 games (13-11 record) for Denver over the last two seasons, but was expendable after the Broncos signed former Vikings QB Case Keenum to a two-year deal Wednesday.

The other two quarterbacks who saw action for Minnesota last season already have found new homes — Sam Bradford with the Cardinals and Teddy Bridgewater with the Jets.