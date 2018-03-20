News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

NFL trade news: Trevor Siemian headed to Vikings

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Vikings' quarterback reboot didn't end with Kirk Cousins.

NFL trade rumors: Trevor Siemian headed to Vikings

NFL trade rumors: Trevor Siemian headed to Vikings

Minnesota officially acquired Trevor Siemian from the Broncos, the team announced Monday. The 26-year-old will slot in as Cousins' backup once the former Redskins quarterback is officially in the fold.

The Broncos will send Siemian and a late-round 2018 pick to the Vikings while Minnesota will send back a 2019 draft pick.

Siemian started 24 games (13-11 record) for Denver over the last two seasons, but was expendable after the Broncos signed former Vikings QB Case Keenum to a two-year deal Wednesday.


MORE:
NFL free agency rumors: Kirk Cousins likely to sign with Vikings

The other two quarterbacks who saw action for Minnesota last season already have found new homes — Sam Bradford with the Cardinals and Teddy Bridgewater with the Jets.

Back To Top