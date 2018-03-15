Sergio Garcia's wife, Angela, gave birth to a girl on Wednesday and there was clearly a major inspiration behind the name of the couple's first child.

Masters-inspired name for Garcia's baby daughter

Azalea Adele Garcia was welcomed into the world just a few weeks before Garcia starts the defence of his Masters title.

Garcia bloomed to claim an elusive first major last year at an Augusta course lined with azalea flowers.

The Spaniard planted the seeds for his finest hour with a key moment by saving par at the 13th hole, named Azalea, at Augusta after finding himself in the bushes and taking a penalty drop.

Garcia went on to take the title following a play-off with Justin Rose.

The world number nine gave reporters a surprise on Tuesday when he conducted a conference call from hospital while his wife was in labour.