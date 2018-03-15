The Saints bolstered their defense Wednesday, agreeing to deals with nickel cornerback Patrick Robinson and inside linebacker Demario Davis.

NFL free agency rumors: Saints sign CB Patrick Robinson; LB Demario Davis

According to ESPN, Robinson, 30, signed a four-year deal worth $20 million with $10 million guaranteed. Davis received a three-year, $24 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Robinson was a former first-round pick by the Saints, but bounced around the league after New Orleans let him go. He developed into a potent slot corner last year while helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Davis developed into an elite three-down linebacker last season with the Jets, recording 135 tackles and five sacks. He will step into the Saints middle linebacker role, likely pushing Manti Te'o out to strongside.

The Saints still have Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley at cornerback, but needed depth. Robinson's veteran presence should help the young starters develop.