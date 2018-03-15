Tyrann Mathieu's time with the Arizona Cardinals looks set to be over, according to reports.

Mathieu nearing Cardinals exit

On Wednesday, the Cardinals reportedly informed the All-Pro safety that he is being released.

Mathieu told NFL Media last week that he was asked to take a pay cut, as the Cardinals were looking to restructure his contract.

After signing a five-year deal worth $62.5million ahead of the 2016 season, he was due roughly $11m in both 2018 and 2019 after making $21m over the previous two seasons combined.

Despite his desire to remain with the team, a new agreement could not be reached.

One NFL player has already looked to recruit Mathieu, the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, who is represented by the same agency.

"Come on over bro," Watt tweeted, tagging in Mathieu.

Mathieu, 25, had a fine season in 2015 when he recorded 89 total tackles, five interceptions and 17 pass breakups to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

However, his production has been on the decline in recent years and he finished last season with one sack, two picks and seven pass breakups.