Cleveland Browns mainstay Joe Thomas announced his retirement from football on Wednesday after an 11-year NFL career that almost will certainly land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle, played in every snap for the Browns from when he was drafted in 2007 until he suffered a triceps injury in October 2017.

That amounted to 10,363 snaps, a record the team plans to enshrine in its 2018 Ring of Honor.