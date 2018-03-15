Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is celebrating another three on Wednesday - his 30th birthday!

Stephen Curry at 30: The numbers behind an illustrious career

Two-time MVP Curry has been a central figure in the evolution of the NBA, which has seen a dramatic increase in the number of three-point attempts across the board.

He is a two-time champion, five-time All-Star and looks destined to rewrite the record books in what has already been a sensational career.

In honour of Curry's landmark day, we take a look at some of his most incredible statistics with the help of Opta.

- Curry has made the seventh-most three-pointers in NBA history (2,126) and needs 848 to surpass Ray Allen's all-time record of 2,973.

- However, in the campaign Allen turned 30, he had 1,755 regular-season three-pointers to his name, 371 less than the two-time MVP.

- Since the 1978-79 season, Curry has the best three-point percentage (43.6) of any active player. He is close to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's record of 45.4 per cent.

- He averages 23.1 points per game, less than Kobe Bryant (25.1), LeBron James (27.3) and Michael Jordan (32.3) did during the seasons in which they turned 30.

- Curry is the only player to average 3.4 made three-pointers per game; Warriors team-mate Klay Thompson (2.9) and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (2.7) are the only others to average more than 2.5 off a minimum of 250 attempts.

- Curry is one of three players in NBA history (minimum of 25 games) to shoot over 40 per cent from three (43.6) and 90 per cent from the free-throw line (90.3). Only Steve Nash and Mark Price (both 90.4) performed better from the line.