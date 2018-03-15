Browns mainstay Joe Thomas announced his retirement from football Wednesday after an 11-year NFL career that almost assuredly will land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.



Browns LT Joe Thomas announces retirement .@joethomas73 is calling it a career.



See you in Canton, Joe.



» https://t.co/BoYpcxVcIg#ThankYou73 pic.twitter.com/gzEa8Z6tPK

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2018



"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family," Thomas said. "Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to."

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle, played in every snap for the Browns from when he was drafted in 2007 until he suffered a triceps injury in October 2017. That amounted to 10,363 snaps, a record the team plans to enshrine in its 2018 Ring of Honor.

“From the moment I was drafted, the city embraced me in a way that I could never fully describe. I am proud to call Cleveland home," Thomas said. "The loyalty and passion of the fans is unmatched and it was an honor to play in front of them from the past 11 years. I would like to thank all of the coaches, teammates, staff, fans and everyone who has shown me support throughout my career. Even though I will be hanging up my cleats, I will always be a Cleveland Brown.”

Though his career was marked by his excellence and endurance, he also was part of an era of unrivaled quarterback ineptitude. In his career, he protected a seemingly endless parade of starting QBs.



The QBs Joe Thomas blocked for w/ the #Browns. It's...BAD



D, Anderson

C. Frye

B. Quinn

K. Dorsey

B. Gradkowski

C. McCoy

J. Delhomme

S. Wallace

B. Weeden

T. Lewis

J. Campbell

B. Hoyer

J. Manziel





MORE:

NFL free agent rumors: Nate Solder gets huge deal from Giants

C. Shaw

J. McCown

A. Davis

C. Kessler

RG3

K. Hogan

C. Whitehurst

T. Pryor

D. Kizer— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) March 14, 2018



Thomas' decision to retire comes as a disappointment for Hue Jackson, who was hoping he would return for a 12th season.

"Joe means so much to me both personally and professionally," Jackson said. "Joe has been not just a tremendous Cleveland Brown, but one of the best to ever play in the National Football League. I appreciate everything he has done for this organization and not just on the field, his leadership and what he brought to the locker room, as a coach you couldn't ask for a better captain than Joe Thomas.

"He earned the respect of teammates and peers around the league for the way he worked. To play 10,363 consecutive snaps, what a tremendous accomplishment. I don't know if something like that will ever be matched again."



Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwP

— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018









MORE:

NFL free agent rumors: Nate Solder gets huge deal from Giants



By retiring, Thomas will be forgoing a $3 million bonus, which was offered to him by the Browns to lure him back after the season-ending triceps injury. It would have made him the second-highest paid tackle in the league ($13.5 million for 2018) behind Nate Solder, who just agreed with the Giants on a $15.5 million per year deal.

The Browns prepared for Thomas' departure, signing free agent tackles Donald Stephenson and Chris Hubbard during the offseason.