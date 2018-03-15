Dylan Hartley and Elliot Daly have been passed fit for England's final Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday.

Hartley and Daly fit to face Ireland

Hartley missed the defeat to France last weekend due to a calf injury, but the captain will be available to take on Ireland at Twickenham.

Versatile back Daly, who has been struggling with a foot problem, has also proved his fitness.

England defence coach Paul Gustard said: "Both were part of training today, we were monitoring them for the first couple of days, but they took part today. They're available for selection."

The availability of Hartley and Daly is a welcome boost for Eddie Jones, who lost Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes to season-ending injuries in a 22-16 defeat in Paris, a result which saw Ireland crowned champions.

Gustard is in no doubt as to where England have fallen short as they attempt to deny Ireland a Grand Slam following back-to-back losses against Scotland and Les Bleus.

"It's pretty clear isn't it, our breakdown work has not been as effective as we'd like it to be. Ultimately the amount of turnovers and penalties created around that area has cost us," Gustard said.

"Collectively we all take responsibility for it. The breakdown happens more in the game than anything else and therefore it is a responsibility for all of the coaching group, all of the players and we're all part of this and we'll try and make it better and get the right outcome this weekend."