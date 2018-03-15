Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star (broken thumb) to miss 'several games'

News

The discouraging injury news continues for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson’s right thumb injury is expected to sideline the All-Star guard several games, Yahoo! Sports reported, citing unidentified league sources.

The report noted that Thompson is likely to make his return before the end of the month.

According to ESPN, Thompson was diagnosed with a broken right thumb and is scheduled to be re-evaluated next Thursday but could miss up to two weeks as he recovers.

Thompson initially suffered the injury in the first half of the Warriors' 109-103 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday but played through it.



Thompson hasn't missed more than five games since becoming a full-time starter during the 2012-13 season. He is averaging 19.7 points, 2.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds through 66 games this season.

The Warriors, already playing without injured Stephen Curry (ankle), have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and trail the first-place Rockets by two games in the Western Conference.

