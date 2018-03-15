NFL free agency rumors: Cardinals release Tyrann Mathieu

News

Tyrann Mathieu's time in Arizona is up.

The Cardinals on Wednesday informed the All-Pro safety that he is being released, FOX Sports reported.

Mathieu told NFL Media last week that he was asked to take a pay cut, as the Cardinals were looking to restructure his contract. After signing a five-year deal worth $62.5 million ahead of the 2016 season, he was due roughly $11 million in both 2018 and 2019 after making $21 million over the previous two seasons combined.

Despite his desire to remain with the team, a new agreement could not be reached.

One NFL player already was recruiting Mathieu, the Texans' J.J. Watt, who is represented by the same agency.


MORE:
Cardinals ask Tyrann Mathieu to take pay cut, could release Pro Bowl DB


Mathieu, 25, had a monster season in 2015 when he recorded 89 total tackles, five interceptions and 17 pass breakups to earn a Pro Bowl selection. However, his production has been on the decline in recent years and he finished last season with one sack, two picks and seven pass breakups.

