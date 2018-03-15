News

NFL free agency rumors: CB D.J. Hayden reaches deal with Jaguars

Sporting News
Sporting News /

D.J. Hayden has a new home.

The cornerback on Wednesday reached an agreement to sign with the Jaguars, ESPN reported.

According to SiriusXM Sports, the deal is for three years and $19 million, including $9.5 million guaranteed.

Hayden is slated to replace Aaron Colvin after the fellow cornerback opted to leave Jacksonville and agreed to a four-year deal with the Texans on Tuesday.

Hayden, 27, was selected with the No. 12 overall pick by the Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft. He remained in Oakland for his first four seasons before signing a one-year deal with the Lions last March.

He finished last season with 42 tackles, a half-sack and two fumble recoveries for Detroit.

