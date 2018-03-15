The Football Association (FA) will work closely with the UK government regarding England's participation at the World Cup amid reports the team could be pulled out of the tournament.

FA clarifies England's World Cup stance

Prime minister Theresa May confirmed on Wednesday that UK politicians and members of the royal family will boycott the World Cup in Russia.

The announcement came in the wake of the attempted murder of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, by use of a nerve agent in Salisbury.

Russia has denied all involvement in the incident, which has led to heightened political tensions, with both victims still critically ill in hospital.

And the FA has moved to clarify the organisation's stance on England travelling to the World Cup in a statement.

"The FA will continue to work closely with the UK government and relevant authorities regarding our participation in this summer's World Cup and the women's World Cup qualifier in June," the FA said.

"Our priority for all England matches is to ensure the safety and security of the fans, players and staff. As is standard practice, we will take all travel guidance from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

The World Cup runs from June 14 to July 15 and Gareth Southgate's England are set to face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the group stage.