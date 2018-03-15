DeMarco Murray will be visiting another team this week.

NFL free agency rumors: DeMarco Murray visiting Seahawks

The Seahawks are scheduled to host the free-agent running back on Wednesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported, citing an unidentified source.

He visited the Lions on Monday but left Detroit without a deal.

MORE:

Titans release Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray

| Lions reportedly hosting RB DeMarco Murray on Monday



Murray, 30, was released by the Titans earlier this month after fellow running back Derrick Henry snatched the starting spot last season. Murray led the NFL in rushing with 1,845 yards in 2014, though his production has been on the decline in recent years.

He logged 184 carries for 659 yards with six touchdowns in 15 games for Tennessee last season.