News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Breaking down Russell Westbrook's 100 triple-doubles

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Russell Westbrook secured a place in NBA history when he became the fourth player to record 100 triple-doubles on Tuesday.

Breaking down Russell Westbrook's 100 triple-doubles

Breaking down Russell Westbrook's 100 triple-doubles

Reigning MVP Westbrook's 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists helped the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Atlanta Hawks 119-107, cementing the 29-year-old as one of the most versatile competitors in the sport.

The point guard set a new record by posting 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17 and now has 21 this term.

Courtesy of Opta, we provide a breakdown of Westbrook's latest feat.

 

- Westbrook sits in fourth place behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) in all-time triple-doubles.

- Since joining the league ahead of the 2008-09 season, Westbrook has accumulated almost twice as many triple-doubles than his next-closest active rival; LeBron James (52), James Harden (34), Rajon Rondo (31) and Draymond Green (22) complete the top five.

- Westbrook is tied with Harden for the most 50-plus point triple-doubles with three; there have been only two other such triple-doubles in NBA history.

- More than a quarter of Westbrook's triple-doubles have come in March (26), with only seven in April.

- Westbrook has at least one triple-double against every other NBA team. The Philadelphia 76ers seem especially susceptible, with the 29-year-old putting up six triple-doubles against them. He has five against the Houston Rockets, the Indiana Pacers, the New Orleans Saints, the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz.

- Unsurprisingly, 82 per cent of the time Westbrook has notched a triple-double, Oklahoma City have won the game.

Back To Top