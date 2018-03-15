Russell Westbrook secured a place in NBA history when he became the fourth player to record 100 triple-doubles on Tuesday.

Breaking down Russell Westbrook's 100 triple-doubles

Reigning MVP Westbrook's 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists helped the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Atlanta Hawks 119-107, cementing the 29-year-old as one of the most versatile competitors in the sport.

The point guard set a new record by posting 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17 and now has 21 this term.

Courtesy of Opta, we provide a breakdown of Westbrook's latest feat.

- Westbrook sits in fourth place behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) in all-time triple-doubles.

- Since joining the league ahead of the 2008-09 season, Westbrook has accumulated almost twice as many triple-doubles than his next-closest active rival; LeBron James (52), James Harden (34), Rajon Rondo (31) and Draymond Green (22) complete the top five.

- Westbrook is tied with Harden for the most 50-plus point triple-doubles with three; there have been only two other such triple-doubles in NBA history.

- More than a quarter of Westbrook's triple-doubles have come in March (26), with only seven in April.

- Westbrook has at least one triple-double against every other NBA team. The Philadelphia 76ers seem especially susceptible, with the 29-year-old putting up six triple-doubles against them. He has five against the Houston Rockets, the Indiana Pacers, the New Orleans Saints, the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz.

- Unsurprisingly, 82 per cent of the time Westbrook has notched a triple-double, Oklahoma City have won the game.