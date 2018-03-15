News

Matthews to return for cycling classic

Roger Vaughan
AAP /

Australian cycling star Michael Matthews will return to racing in the Milan-San Remo this weekend, three weeks after a shoulder fracture.

Team Sunweb have confirmed that Matthews will lead their squad in Saturday's race, traditionally the first big one-day classic of the season.

He crashed during the February 24 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium and had to pull out of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race.

"He has been able to do some high-quality training in the past week, with tolerable pain levels and we are confident he's ready to race again on Saturday," the team said in a statement.

Milan-San Remo, the first of the five big annual one-day races known as cycling's monuments, is a major career goal for Matthews.

The reigning Australian cyclist of the year was third in the race three years ago.

