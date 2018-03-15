Tiger Woods is not resting on his laurels after finishing tied for second last weekend at the Valspar Championship.

Fore in the morning: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy practice before sunrise

The 14-time major champion is continuing his build-up to a potential first Masters appearance in three years at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he got up early to practice on Wednesday.

Before the sun was over the Florida horizon, Woods was joined on the driving range by Rory McIlroy, who is looking for a first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season.

Woods has been grouped with Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day and will tee off from the 10th on 8:35 ET Thursday. McIlroy will play alongside Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler.