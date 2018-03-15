If Thad Matta plans to return to coaching next season, it won't be at Georgia.

College basketball rumors: Thad Matta turns down Georgia offer

The former Ohio State, Xavier and Butler coach told ESPN he has turned down an offer to replace Mark Fox in Athens.

"It was the most difficult decision because Georgia is a tremendous opportunity for a coach to build a great program," Matta told ESPN. "Unfortunately, I just don’t feel that I am completely ready at this point to give (athletic director) Greg McGarity and Georgia what they deserve."

The 50-year-old left Ohio State last June, citing health issues, after the first season in his 17-year head coaching career in which his team failed to win at least 20 games. He reportedly also has interviewed for the Ole Miss opening this spring.