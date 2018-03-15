NFL Draft: Packers, 49ers, Patriots among teams interested in Ronald Jones

Ronald Jones could be drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, which is a major reason why the USC running back was one of the busiest prospects at the NFL Combine — almost half the league formally met with him in Indianapolis.

Sources tell Sporting News that Jones at the Combine had formal interviews with the Bears, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, Rams, Cardinals and Packers, among other teams.

Jones at the Combine strained his hamstring while running the 40-yard dash, but judging by his performance at USC last year, he’s pro-ready. Jones as a junior rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jones would be an interesting name late in the first round for a few of the teams with which he met at the Combine.