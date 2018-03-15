Kevin Love injury update: Cavs forward (hand) eyes return next week

Kevin Love has missed 19 games since breaking his hand, but the star forward said he's looking to return next week.

According to Cleveland.com, Love is hopeful of playing against the Suns on March 23. The 29-year-old hasn't played since suffering the injury Jan. 30 against the Pistons, and he was expected to miss six to eight weeks, putting his potential return just slightly ahead of that timeline.

"I just want us to get as healthy as we can get so I know and obviously our coaching staff knows and we all know what we can become," LeBron James told Cleveland.com.

The Cavs are 10-9 without Love and with his extended absence, he has yet to play since Cleveland made big roster changes ahead of the trade deadline. He will return to a completely new lineup with the possibility of shifting to center, and he hasn't been on the court with newcomers George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

Despite all the changes, Love doesn't seemed too concerned as he told ESPN's "The Jump" last month, "I'll fit in when I come back," adding, "I'm excited to get back with this new team."

Love averaged 17.9 pints and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range before the injury.