Breaking down Russell Westbrook's 100th triple-double

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Russell Westbrook became a part of NBA history Tuesday night, when he became the fourth NBA player ever to record 100 triple-doubles.

His 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists helped the Thunder defeat the Hawks, 119-107, but it also cemented Westbrook, 29, as one of the most versatile players in the NBA.

Here's a quick breakdown of Westbrook's 100 triple-doubles, via sports data provider Opta. (If you like what you see here, give Opta's NBA stats feed — @OptaLarry, as in Bird — a follow.)

Westbrook sits in fourth place behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) in all-time triple-doubles.

Since his NBA debut season in 2008-09, he is leading current players in the league by nearly double his next-closest pursuer — LeBron James, who sits in second since '08-09 with 52 triple-doubles after Tuesday's 14th this season (James has 69 in his career).

Player, 3Ds since '08-09
Russell Westbrook, 100
LeBron James, 52
James Harden, 34
Rajon Rondo, 31
Draymond Green, 22

He also is tied with Harden for the most triple-doubles with 50-plus points with three. There have been only two other such triple-doubles in NBA history.

Interestingly, more than a quarter of Westbrook's triple-doubles come in March, with only seven in April.



MORE:
NBA wrap: Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons add to triple-double prowess

Perhaps most interesting: Westbrook has at least one triple-double against every NBA team. The 76ers seem especially susceptible; Westbrook has six triple-doubles against them. The Rockets, Pacers, Pelicans, Magic, Kings and Jazz are tied for second place with five apiece.

Obviously, this benefits the Thunder greatly — 82 percent of the time that Westbrook has notched a triple-double, Oklahoma City has won the game.

