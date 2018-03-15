The longtime anchor of the Patriots offensive line is headed to New York.

NFL free agent rumors: Nate Solder gets huge deal from Giants

The Giants have agreed to a four-year, $62 million deal with tackle Nate Solder, NFL Media reported Wednesday, saying $35 million is guaranteed. That would make Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Solder has protected Tom Brady's blind side for most of the last seven seasons, since New England made him the 21st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself as a rookie and became the Patriots' starting left tackle in 2012. The only blip since then was a torn biceps that ended his 2015 season after five games.

Solder's addition will allow the Giants to move 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers to right tackle.

It also will force a rare adjustment to the Patriots line. Before Solder's long run at left tackle, Matt Light held down the position for more than a decade.