Erik Paartalu extends contract with Bengaluru FC till 2020

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu has signed a new contract with Bengaluru FC which ties him down with the Blues until the end of the 2019-2020 season. The club had recently offered their first choice goal-keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu a mega five-year contract which will keep the national team goalkeeper with the ISL finalists till 2023.

The midfielder has been a vital cog at the centre of the park for Albert Roca and has racked up 1250 minutes across 17 matches scoring three goals and assisting twice. He also scored twice in the AFC Cup preliminary and play-off stages.

Paartalu had formed a commendable partnership with Edu Garcia for Bengaluru until the Spaniard decided to move to Chinese outfit Zhejiang Lucheng.

"It’s been an amazing journey at Bengaluru FC so far. Without a shadow of a doubt, signing for another two years was an easy decision to make for me. I hope we have continued success together and know that I will continue to give every ounce of myself each and every time I pull on the Blue jersey,” said Paartalu after signing the deal.

Bengaluru FC will be eyeing to lift the ISL trophy in the very first year of their participation when they take on Chennaiyin FC on March 17 in their own backyard.