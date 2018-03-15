Frederic Kanoute praises Sevilla for deserved Manchester United win

African legend Frederic Kanoute has hailed Sevilla after they secured a 2-1 victory over Manchester United to progress to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League.

After settling for a goalless draw at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan three weeks ago, Vincenzo Montella's men sent the Red Devils packing with two quickfire goals that secured a 3-2 aggregate win for the visitors.

Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench in the 72nd minute to break the deadlock at Old Trafford in the 74th minute before adding another four minutes later. Romelu Lukaku struck late but was not enough to prevent Jose Mourinho's side from a shock home defeat, and eventually an exit from the competition.

Kanoute who won two Uefa Europa League titles in his seven-year spell with Los Rojiblancos has congratulated his former side for progressing into the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 1958.

"Congratulations to Sevilla. Finally, a quarterfinal in the Champions League as expected and today was so deserved," the former Mali international and 2007 African Footballer of the Year tweeted.