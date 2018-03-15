Castleford Tigers have signed Liam Watts from Super League rivals Hull FC for "a significant fee".

Castleford sign Watts for 'significant fee'

Prop Watts agreed a three-year deal at the Jungle and joins with immediate effect, though he will not be available to make his debut until the clash with Wakefield Trinity on March 29 while he serves a suspension.

The 27-year-old won back-to-back Challenge Cups during his time at Hull, but an offer that was too good to refuse has seen him switch to last year's Grand Finalists.

"I'm really excited to be joining Castleford. It's a move that has come around quickly but one that I couldn't let pass me by. I'm looking forward to getting started and pulling on the famous jersey," said Watts in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to linking up with the rest of the forwards here at Cas. If there was one team in the league that was going to suit my style of play then it's definitely Castleford.

"They are a big set of lads here but they are a good set of lads also."

Hull coach Lee Radford said: "I would like to wish Liam all the best moving forward and hope he can find some consistency off the field to benefit his career in the future."