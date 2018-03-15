One of the NFL’s top free-agent guards is now off the market.

NFL free agency: Guard Zach Fulton to sign with Texans

A source told Sporting News that Kansas City’s Zach Fulton will be leaving the Chiefs for the Texans. According to NFL Network, the contract will average about $7.5 million per year. The deal cannot officially be signed until Wednesday at the start of the league’s calendar year.

Fulton, 26, played multiple positions across Kansas City’s offensive line with 46 starts during the past four seasons after becoming a 2014 sixth-round pick by the Chiefs.

News of Fulton’s agreement comes on the heels of multiple media reports that Carolina guard Andrew Norwell will be signing a five-year, $66.5 million contract with Jacksonville. Norwell’s deal includes $30 million guaranteed, per ESPN.