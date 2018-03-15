News

AC Milan without Calabria and Abate for Arsenal trip

Davide Calabria and Ignazio Abate have been ruled out of AC Milan's Europa League trip to Arsenal on Thursday.

AC Milan without Calabria and Abate for Arsenal trip

The full-backs were not included in a 19-man squad named by coach Gennaro Gattuso for the second leg, in which Milan will try to overturn a 2-0 deficit, with the Rossoneri confirming that Abate is missing with a calf problem and Calabria struggling with a muscle injury.

Gattuso is already without first-choice right-back Andrea Conti long-term, with the versatile Fabio Borini expected to fill in.

Andre Silva will compete with Patrick Cutrone for a place up front after scoring his first Serie A goal for the club, a dramatic late winner in a 1-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

