Don Armand will hope to make a splash for England after answering Eddie Jones' Six Nations SOS, a call-up that cut short a swimming session for his daughter.

Six Nations 2018: Don Armand cuts short daughter's swimming lesson to answer England call

Exeter Chiefs back-rower Armand was added to the squad for next weekend's final round against Ireland, in which England is aiming to deny Joe Schmidt's side the Grand Slam, after Courtney Lawes and Nathan Hughes were ruled out of the Twickenham encounter.

It is a chance that several rugby pundits have been calling for for Armand, who has only one cap to his name, to receive for some time and the 29-year-old is desperate to take his opportunity, even though it meant changing family plans.

"I was taking my daughter to swimming and a phone call from one of the England management said I was needed to come up and train," Armand said (via The Telegraph).

"Obviously plans have to change with childcare but you understand in rugby you never want to hold yourself back.

"When you get this kind of opportunity, it is big. It's what everyone works for so it was exciting."

Armand's solitary international appearance came in last June's Test series in Argentina, when many of Jones' squad were unavailable because of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

And the Zimbabwe-born powerhouse is happy to play wherever needed.

"Energy and enthusiasm is what Eddie wants," he added.

"I have played mostly six and seven. I've had a few games at eight, two starts this season. I've had a fair bit of experience in all three positions.

"I'm comfortable with number eight. Whatever role it is I'm needed for, I am happy to try and fulfill."