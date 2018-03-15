Lindsey Vonn claimed her 82nd FIS World Cup victory in Are on Wednesday but it was not enough to stop Sofia Goggia claiming the downhill crystal globe in tense fashion.

Vonn's 82nd World Cup win can't deny Goggia downhill glory

American icon Vonn had to beat Goggia and hope the Italian finished outside the top two, and she did her part by posting a time of 55.65 seconds to move to within four triumphs of matching Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 wins.

The 33-year-old stopped the clock 0.06secs ahead of Goggia, who held on to second position as none of the following 13 competitors managed to split the leading duo.

Alice McKennis went closest with a time of 55.93s, but Olympic downhill champion Goggia claimed the first crystal globe of her career.

There was also a maiden title for Beat Feuz in the men's downhill.

Feuz finished behind Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer, who both finished in one minute and 20.21s to share first position, and that proved sufficient to deny Aksel Lund Svindal, who missed out on super-G glory to Kjetil Jansrud at the weekend.

With three races remaining this season, all the crystal globes in the men's competition have been decided.